SOFTS-London cocoa prices slip further from record peak

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE fell on Friday as the market extended its retreat from a record high set earlier this week, while sugar and coffee prices were also lower.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 2.7% to 5,206 pounds a metric ton at 1338 GMT, slipping further back from a record high of 5,620 pounds set on Tuesday.

* Dealers said the market was looking technically weak at the moment after breaching support at the 10-day moving average and may fall further in the short term.

* Fundamentals remain supportive, however, with poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana this season forecast to lead to a large global deficit.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.4% to $6,362 a ton.

* Ivory Coast will not change the fixed farmgate price it pays to cocoa farmers for the upcoming April-to-September mid crop, Coffee and Cocoa Council sources said.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.9% to 21.09 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by the prospect of a smaller cane crop in Centre-South Brazil in the upcoming 2024/25 season.

* An improving outlook for sugar production in major exporter Thailand, however, helped to keep a lid on prices.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.65% to $600.20 a ton.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.8% to $3,320 a ton with the market slipping from the prior session's peak of $3,460 — the highest since the current form of the contract started trading in January 2008.

* Strong demand and depleted stocks in top robusta producer Vietnam continued to underpin prices.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 3% to $1.8625 per lb although the contract remained on track for a weekly gain of around 1.6%.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

