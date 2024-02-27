SOFTS-London cocoa prices rise, front month's premium surges

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE were higher on Tuesday, while front month March saw its premium surge on concern about a supply shortage.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.1% at 5,562 pounds a metric ton at 1207 GMT after setting a record high of 5,605 pounds on Monday.

* Dealers said short-term supplies were extremely tight following poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's top two producers, with March's premium to May LCC-1=R widening to about 330 pounds from 240 pounds at the close on Monday.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.163 million metric tons by Feb. 25 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down about 30% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Tuesday.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.5% to $6,524 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.2% to 23.20 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from concerns that lower rainfall in the key Centre-South region of Brazil would lead to a decline in cane production in the upcoming 2024/25 season.

* Tereos on Monday forecast the cane crop would fall below 600 million metric tons versus 660 million in 2023/24 due to insufficient rains.

* Stronger-than-expected sugar production in Thailand this season, however, helped to keep a lid on prices.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.02% to $624.60 a ton.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.9% to $2,993 a ton.

* Dealers said supplies in top robusta producer Vietnam remained tight with many farmers holding onto supplies in the hope that prices will rise.

* The robusta harvest in Brazil, however, is due to start next month with prospects generally favourable.

. * May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.6% to $1.7860 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Potter)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

