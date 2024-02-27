SOFTS-London cocoa prices rise, front month's premium surges

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

February 27, 2024 — 07:13 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE were higher on Tuesday, while front month March saw its premium surge on concern about a supply shortage.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.1% at 5,562 pounds a metric ton at 1207 GMT after setting a record high of 5,605 pounds on Monday.

* Dealers said short-term supplies were extremely tight following poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's top two producers, with March's premium to May LCC-1=R widening to about 330 pounds from 240 pounds at the close on Monday.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.163 million metric tons by Feb. 25 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down about 30% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Tuesday.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.5% to $6,524 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.2% to 23.20 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from concerns that lower rainfall in the key Centre-South region of Brazil would lead to a decline in cane production in the upcoming 2024/25 season.

* Tereos on Monday forecast the cane crop would fall below 600 million metric tons versus 660 million in 2023/24 due to insufficient rains.

* Stronger-than-expected sugar production in Thailand this season, however, helped to keep a lid on prices.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.02% to $624.60 a ton.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.9% to $2,993 a ton.

* Dealers said supplies in top robusta producer Vietnam remained tight with many farmers holding onto supplies in the hope that prices will rise.

* The robusta harvest in Brazil, however, is due to start next month with prospects generally favourable.

. * May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.6% to $1.7860 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Potter)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
