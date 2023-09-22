News & Insights

SOFTS-London cocoa prices rise but on track for weekly loss

September 22, 2023

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE were higher on Friday as the market showed signs of resuming its long-term uptrend after a period of consolidation while sugar and arabica coffee prices fell.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 1.7% to 2,988 pounds a metric ton by 1343 GMT although the market remained on track for a weekly loss of 2.4%.

* The market has been supported by supply issues including crop disease in the key producing region, West Africa, following heavy rains.

* "Antagonistic weather conditions are set to provide the cocoa market with vigorous support if not further bullish momentum ahead of the start of the main harvests across West Africa," BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said in a note.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose by 0.8% to $3,626 a ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell by 0.3% to 26.84 cents per lb as the market continued to consolidate just below a 12-year high of 27.62 cents set earlier this week.

* Trade house Sucden said on Friday that prices are likely to remain high partly due to lower production in India.

* "Prices are probably going to stay strong," Jeremy Austin, general director of Sucden Brazil said on the sidelines of a sugar conference in New Delhi.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell by 0.3% to $730.70 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell by 1.8% to $1.5210 per lb with the contract on track for a weekly loss of 4.4%.

* Dealers said this year's harvest in top grower Brazil was now virtually complete while the market was keeping an eye on a heat wave moving over the world's top grower which has raised concerns about next year's crop.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 0.04% at $2,465 a ton.

