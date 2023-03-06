SOFTS-London cocoa prices edge up buoyed by tight supplies

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose slightly on Monday as the market continued to derive support from supply tightness in top grower Ivory Coast, while sugar prices were lower.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.4% to 2,121 pounds a tonne by 1100 GMT with the market creeping back up towards last week's six-year high of 2,177 pounds.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast had reached 1.688 million tonnes by March 5 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 3.7 % from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,768 a tonne.

* Speculators switched to a in New York cocoa in the week to February 7, CFTC data showed.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBK3 fell 0.7% to 20.77 cents per lb, slipping back from Friday's contract high of 21.04 cents

* Dealers said the market was weighed partly by weakness in other agricultural markets and the possibility that funds could begin to scale back a large net long position.

* The market, however, remained underpinned by diminished production prospects in India with some mills already beginning to stop crushing cane in Maharashtra, the top producing state.

* "The last hope that India would discover additional production at this time of the year, as it did last year, has faded," broker Marex said in a report, adding production should be around 33.0 to 33.5 million tonnes.

* A Reuters poll issued in February had a median forecast for India's sugar production in 2022/23 of 34.7 million tonnes.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.2% to $581.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.2% to $1.7750 per lb.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 was down 0.9% at $2,143 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

