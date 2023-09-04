News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa prices ease, white sugar edges up

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

September 04, 2023 — 12:43 pm EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Updates with closing prices

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE were down slightly on Monday as the market extended its retreat from last week's 46-year high while white sugar prices edged higher.

New York-based cocoa, arabica coffee and raw sugar markets were closed on Monday for a U.S. public holiday.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 ended 0.4% down at 2,909 pounds a metric ton, slipping back from last week's 46-year high of 2,977 pounds.

* Dealers said the market was taking a breather after the recent run-up and there could be scope for prices to fall further in the short term.

* "With the (technical) indicators pointing to growing downside pressures, we expect futures to soften in the near term," broker Sucden Financial said in a note on Monday.

* Speculators have also been scaling back a net long position in London cocoa.

* Prices remain underpinned, however, by the prospect of a third successive global supply deficit in the 2023/24 season that begins on Oct. 1.

* Above-average rain in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa-growing regions last week will help the coming October-to-March main crop to be long and plentiful, but more sun is needed to dry the first beans, farmers said on Monday.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1 ended 0.3% up at $730.20 a metric ton, edging towards the 12-year high of $740.20 set last week.

* The market remained underpinned by concern over crops in India and Thailand as dry weather threatens to curb output.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 firmed by 0.04% to $2,483 a metric ton.

* Costa Rica coffee producers exported 11.1% fewer beans in August than a year earlier, the coffee institute ICAFE said on Friday.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

