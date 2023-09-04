SOFTS-London cocoa prices ease, white sugar edges higher

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE were down slightly on Monday as the market extended its retreat from last week's 46-year high, while white sugar prices edged higher.

New York-based cocoa, arabica coffee and raw sugar markets were closed on Monday due to a public holiday in the U.S.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.4% to 2,910 pounds a metric ton by 1033 GMT, slipping back from last week's 46-year high of 2,977 pounds.

* Dealers said the market was taking a breather after the recent sharp run-up and there could be scope for prices to fall further in the short-term.

* "With the (technical) indicators pointing to growing downside pressures, we expect futures to soften in the near term," broker Sucden Financial said in a note on Monday.

* Speculators have also been scaling back a net long position in London cocoa.

* Prices remain underpinned, however, by the prospect of a third successive global supply deficit in the 2023/24 season which begins on Oct. 1.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.5% at $731.60 a metric ton, edging up towards a 12-year high of $740.20 set last week.

* The market remained underpinned by concern over crops in India and Thailand as dry weather threatens to curb output.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,478 a metric ton.

* Costa Rica coffee producers exported 11.1% fewer beans in August than a year earlier, the coffee institute ICAFE said on Friday.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Alexander Smith)

