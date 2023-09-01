SOFTS-London cocoa prices ease while sugar and coffee climb

News & Insights

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE were down slightly on Friday as the market consolidated just below a recent 46-year high, while sugar and coffee prices edged higher

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.3% to 2,942 pounds ($3,731.63) a metric ton by 1333 GMT, slipping back from the previous session's 46-year high of 2,977 pounds.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by supply concerns, with a third consecutive global deficit expected in the 2023/24 season starting on Oct. 1.

* The weather has improved in recent weeks in West Africa, including Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast, but crop development remains poor owing to factors including swollen-shoot disease and a fertiliser shortage, ING said on Friday.

* Dealers noted, however, that weaker than expected global grindings could help to keep a lid on prices.

* The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) on Friday reduced its global deficit forecast for the current 2022/23, driven by a downward revision to grindings.

* The post-pandemic recovery in grindings seems to be losing steam, especially in Europe, North America and Southeast Asia, the ICCO said in a quarterly update.

* December New York cocoa CCc2rose 0.2% to $3,644 a metric ton supported by a weaker dollar.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.7% at $720.50 a metric ton, edging up towards a 12-year high of $740.20 set earlier this week.

* The market remained underpinned by concern over crops in India and Thailand as dry weather threatens to curb output.

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.3% to 25.38 cents per lb.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 gained 0.6% to $2,504 a metric ton.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 edged up by 0.06% to $1.5460 per lb.

($1 = 0.7884 pounds)

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Goodman and Mike Harrison)

