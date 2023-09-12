SOFTS-London cocoa prices ease, sugar and coffee also down

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE eased slightly on Tuesday but remained in striking distance of the prior session's 46-year high, underpinned by tightening supplies, while sugar and coffee prices also fell.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 dropped by 0.4% to 3,024 pounds a metric ton by 1103 GMT with the market consolidating just below the prior session's 46-year high of 3,063 pounds.

* Dealers said the prospect of a drop in production in top grower Ivory Coast in the 2023/24 season, which begins on Oct. 1, has helped to support prices.

* They noted global supplies were tightening with a global deficit widely forecast for both the current and next season.

* Ghana has raised the price it pays farmers by more than 63% for the upcoming season and the focus is now on the level paid by Ivory Coast. Any significant difference in those two prices can lead to the smuggling of cocoa between the countries and also to other neighbouring countries such as Togo.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell by 0.5% to $3,639 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell by 0.6% to 26.23 cents per lb.

* Dealers noted there had been a slight improvement in rainfall in India where a weak monsoon this season is raising concerns about the outlook for cane production.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell by 0.1% to $732.60 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell by 0.75% to $1.5170 per lb.

* Dealers said the flowering of next year's Brazilian crop had been good so far but rains are needed over the next two or three weeks to ensure the flowers eventually become cherries.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by 1% to $2,415 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.