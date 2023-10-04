SOFTS-London cocoa prices ease, coffee and sugar also down

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - London cocoa prices fell on Wednesday, weighed by broad-based weakness in commodity markets linked to concerns about a global economic slowdown, while coffee and sugar futures also dipped.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.5% to ​2,932 pounds a metric ton by 1029 GMT.

* Dealers said the market had at least temporarily lost upward momentum partly due to concerns that the recent rise in prices could curb demand.

* They noted upcoming third quarter grind data would be closely watched for any indications that demand may be beginning to weaken. The European grind is due to be published on Oct. 12 while North American data is scheduled to be issued on Oct. 19.

* The market remained underpinned, however, by supply woes in West Africa.

* Cocoa volumes arriving at Ivory Coast ports are expected to drop 28.5% year-on-year in the first three months of the 2023/2024 season due to erratic weather conditions, according to cocoa farmers, exporters, and pod counters.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.1% to $3,426 a ton.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 1.9% to $2,364 a ton after hitting a 5-1/2 month low of $2,361.

* Dealers noted exchanged certified stocks remained low at 42,380 tons, as of Oct. 3, but had recovered slightly after dipping below 34,000 tons in August.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.2% to $1.4840 per lb.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.3% to 25.59 cents per lb after hitting a one-month low of 25.28 cents.

* Dealers said the strong pace of production in Brazil was keeping the market on the defensive.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.2% to $687.50 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

