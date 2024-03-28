SOFTS-London cocoa prices climb, robusta coffee slips

Adds quote, updates prices

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures were higher on Thursday with the market consolidating below a record high set earlier this week, while robusta coffee prices fell but remained on track for a fifth successive weekly gain.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.6% at 7,710 pounds a metric ton at 1446 GMT, although prices remained well below a record peak of 8,009 pounds set on Tuesday.

* Dealers said the market's focus was turning to the mid-crop in top grower Ivory Coast, which begins next week with a decline to around 400,000 to 500,000 tons expected, down from 600,000 tons a year ago.

* "Normally, the mid-crop is less important due to its smaller size. However, given the already weak main crop, it is likely to be more important at this time. If the estimates come down further, this could provide a further boost to the cocoa price," Commerzbank said in a note.

* July New York cocoa CCc2fell 0.4% at $9,281 a ton.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 1.9% to $3,490 a ton, slipping back slightly after the market's recent strong rise.

* Dealers said supplies were exceptionally tight in Vietnam while there were concerns that dry weather could reduce next year's crop in the world's top robusta producer.

* A sharp year-on-year decline in exports from Indonesia has also helped to support prices.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.4% to $1.8805 per lb.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.6% to 22.33 cents per lb.

* Dealers said recent rainfall appeared to have improved the outlook for Brazil's 2024/25 cane crop, although some concerns about dry conditions remained.

* "Brazil may have a strong early harvest, which may be bearish in the short term, but harvested cane volumes may disappoint later in the year," Rabobank said in a report.

