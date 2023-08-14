News & Insights

SOFTS-London cocoa prices climb, remain well below recent peak

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

August 14, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures rose on Monday with the market showing signs of resuming its recent uptrend, buoyed by crop concerns in West Africa, while coffee and sugar prices fell.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.1% to 2,665 pounds per metric ton by 1405 GMT, although prices remained well below last week's 46-year high of 2,759 pounds.

* Dealers said the market was showing signs of moving back up again after absorbing some profit-taking by funds who have scaled back long positions in both London and New York cocoa.

* The market remained underpinned by concerns about crop disease in West Africa following recent heavy rains and expectations there could be a third successive global deficit in the 2023/24 season.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.7% to $3,382 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.6% to $1.5355 per lb.

* Dealers said the harvest in top producer Brazil was now entering its final stages and the flow of supplies to the market was picking up.

* The weakness of Brazil's real currency BRL= also added to selling pressure, boosting prices in local currency terms for producers in the world's top grower.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 2.15% to $2,463 a metric ton.

* El Nino's dry weather threatens to further dent coffee production in Indonesia, the world's fourth-largest grower, after excessive rains dragged down output to its lowest in more than a decade.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.1% to 24.08 cents per lb.

* Dealers said concern about weak demand was helping to keep a lid on prices while the market remained underpinned by the prospect of a global deficit in the upcoming 2023/24 season.

* A global sugar deficit of 2.1 million metric tons is expected in the upcoming 2023/24 season, according to the median forecast of a Reuters poll of 11 traders and analysts published on Friday.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.5% to $693.80 a metric ton.

($1 = 0.7913 pounds)

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Susan Fenton)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

