SOFTS-London cocoa prices climb, coffee and sugar also up

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose on Wednesday, climbing back up towards the prior session's record high, as the market's focus remained on poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 was up 0.7% at 4,270 pounds a metric ton by 1203 GMT after setting a record high of 4,303 pounds on Tuesday.

* Dealers said supplies were tight following poor crops this season in the world's top two producers, Ivory Coast and Ghana.

* Ghana's graded and sealed cocoa arrivals reached 341,000 metric tons by Jan. 31 since the start of this season's harvest on Sept. 1, down 35% from 521,000 tons in the same period last season, data from marketing board COCOBOD showed on Wednesday.

* A Reuters poll issued on Tuesday had a median forecast for the global deficit this season of 375,000 metric tons.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.9% to $5,271 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.7% to $3,117 a ton.

* Dealers said supplies in Europe remained very tight with conflict in the Red Sea leading to delays in shipments from major Asian producers.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.6% to $1.8625 per lb.

* Dealers said there were concerns about dry conditions in Brazil with recent rainfall in some areas not sufficient to allay concerns.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.7% at 23.72 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was keeping a close watch on the weather in Centre-South Brazil with concerns that the cane crush could drop below 600 million metric tons in 2024/25 due to insufficient rainfall.

* In the current 2023/24 season, the cane crush has totalled around 645 million tons.

* They also noted the outlook for Thai sugar production in the current season had also been declining.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $655.40 a ton.

