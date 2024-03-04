News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa prices climb buoyed by tight supplies

Credit: REUTERS/Ange Aboa

March 04, 2024 — 08:43 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose sharply on Monday with the market heading back towards record highs set early last week, buoyed by ongoing concerns about a supply shortage.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was up 2.6% at 5,436 pounds a metric ton at 1329 GMT as the market climbed towards the record high of 5,605 pounds set a week ago.

* Dealers said supplies remained very tight following poor crops in both Ivory Coast and Ghana this season.

* Main crop cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.917 million metric tons by March 3 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 29% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

* They noted there had been a pick-up in rainfall in Ivory Coast in the last week which may boost the outlook for the mid-crop in the world's top producer but a large global deficit in the current 2023/24 season now appears certain.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.5% to $6,361 a ton.

* Speculators cut net long positions in both London and New York cocoa in the week to Feb 27.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.4% to 21.17 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by drier than normal conditions in the key Centre-South region of Brazil.

* The impact was offset, however, by a larger-than-expected crop in Thailand.

* They noted many market participants were travelling to the Dubai Sugar Conference, the largest annual industry gathering, which begins on Tuesday.

* May white sugar LSUc1 eased 0.1% to $601.90 a ton.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.7% to $3,166 a ton.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.2% to $1.8545 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.