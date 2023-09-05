News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa prices buoyed by tight supplies, weak pound

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

September 05, 2023 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE were higher on Tuesday buoyed by tightening supplies and a weak pound while sugar prices also rose but the coffee market fell.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 0.7% to 2,930 pounds a metric ton by 1126 GMT, climbing back up towards last week's 46-year high of 2,977 pounds.

* Dealers said a weak pound helped to support London prices.

* They also noted the market remained underpinned by supply concerns, with a third consecutive global deficit expected in the 2023/24 season starting on Oct. 1.

* Dealers noted some concern that wet weather in top grower Ivory Coast could delay the main crop harvest although overall the rains were seen as beneficial.

* Above-average rain in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa-growing regions last week will help the coming October-to-March main crop to be long and plentiful, but more sun is needed to dry the first beans, farmers said on Monday.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 was flat at $3,605 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1 was up 1.3% at $739.40 a metric ton, rising towards a 12-year high of $740.20 set last week.

* The market remained underpinned by concern over crops in India and Thailand as dry weather threatens to curb output.

* Sugar prices in India have jumped by more than 3% in a fortnight to their highest level in six years, traders and industry officials said, as limited rainfall in the country's key growing regions raised production concerns.

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose by 1.5% to 26.18 cents per lb.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell by 0.9% to $1.5055 per lb.

* Dealers said rains in Brazil during the last few days should aid the flowering of the next crop. The current harvest is beginning to wind down.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by 1.25% to $2,452 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

