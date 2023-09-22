SOFTS-London cocoa posts 3% weekly loss, robusta coffee down 7% in week

Adds comments and closing prices

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE closed higher on Friday as the market showed signs of resuming its long-term uptrend, but were down 3% in the week.

Coffee finished down, with the robusta type posting a 7% weekly loss.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled up 23 pounds, or 0.8%, at 2,962 pounds a metric ton, although the market posted a weekly loss of 3%.

* The cocoa market has been supported by supply issues including crop disease in the key producing region, West Africa, following heavy rains.

* "Antagonistic weather conditions are set to provide the cocoa market with vigorous support if not further bullish momentum ahead of the start of the main harvests across West Africa," BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said in a note.

* December New York cocoa CCc1fell $13, or 0.4%, to $3,582 a ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.04 cent, or 0.1%, at 26.97 cents per lb as the market continued to consolidate just below a 12-year high of 27.62 cents set earlier this week.

* China will hold an auction of its first sale of state sugar reserves since 2016 next week amid tightening supplies.

* "I think the market had already anticipated that move," said a U.S. broker, adding that the sale of sugar reserves pushed Chinese domestic prices down and reduced the window for imports.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell $2.00, or 0.3%, at $730.80 a ton. The contract lost 2.3% in the week.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 3.7 cents, or 2.4%, at $1.5115 per lb​​ with the contract posting a weekly loss of 4.5%.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 was little changed at $2,461 a ton, but it lost 7% in the week, the most among the soft commodities complex.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Shweta Agarwal)

