SOFTS-London cocoa hits six-year high on signs of shrinking supplies

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - London cocoa LCCc2 futures on ICE hit a six-year high on Wednesday on signs supplies are shrinking, with the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) forecasting a deficit this season.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.7% to 2,166 pounds a tonne​ by 1359 GMT after touching its highest since late 2016 at 2,177 pounds.

* The ICCO, issuing its first forecast for the 2022/23 October-September season, said it expects a global deficit of 60,000 tonnes.

* It also said there had been unusual cocoa trade flow from top grower Ivory Coast to neighbouring countries.

* "Currently, the fixed farm gate price in Cote d’Ivoire is estimated to be $247 per tonne lower than the estimated farm gate prices in neighbouring countries. These margins are incentivising cross-border flows," the ICCO said.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.5% to $2,830 a tonne after hitting a three-year high of $2,856.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBK3 rose 2.2% to 20.50 cents per lb​​​, having touched a contract high of 20.60 cents.

* Deliveries of raw sugar on the March contractSBc1 that expired on Tuesday were seen at 11,519 lots, equating to a relatively small 585,000 tonnes, according to preliminary information from traders.

* The premium for March sugar over May SB-1=R soared to 1.64 cents per lb on Tuesday, indicating tight near-term supply.

* India could export up to one million tonnes more sugar in the 2022/23 season if production is at the upper end of current estimates, an official from one of the country's largest sugar and ethanol manufacturers said.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.7% to $571.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.3% to $1.8210 per lb after hitting a 1-1/2 week low of $1.8115.

* Arabica remains underpinned by tightness in physical markets in top producers Brazil and Colombia as well as declining exchange stocks.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.3% to $2,168 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman )

