Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa hits six-year high on signs of shrinking supplies

Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

March 01, 2023 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - London cocoa LCCc2 futures on ICE hit a six-year high on Wednesday on signs supplies are shrinking, with the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) forecasting a deficit this season.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.7% to 2,166 pounds a tonne​ by 1359 GMT after touching its highest since late 2016 at 2,177 pounds.

* The ICCO, issuing its first forecast for the 2022/23 October-September season, said it expects a global deficit of 60,000 tonnes.

* It also said there had been unusual cocoa trade flow from top grower Ivory Coast to neighbouring countries.

* "Currently, the fixed farm gate price in Cote d’Ivoire is estimated to be $247 per tonne lower than the estimated farm gate prices in neighbouring countries. These margins are incentivising cross-border flows," the ICCO said.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.5% to $2,830 a tonne after hitting a three-year high of $2,856.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBK3 rose 2.2% to 20.50 cents per lb​​​, having touched a contract high of 20.60 cents.

* Deliveries of raw sugar on the March contractSBc1 that expired on Tuesday were seen at 11,519 lots, equating to a relatively small 585,000 tonnes, according to preliminary information from traders.

* The premium for March sugar over May SB-1=R soared to 1.64 cents per lb on Tuesday, indicating tight near-term supply.

* India could export up to one million tonnes more sugar in the 2022/23 season if production is at the upper end of current estimates, an official from one of the country's largest sugar and ethanol manufacturers said.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.7% to $571.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.3% to $1.8210 per lb after hitting a 1-1/2 week low of $1.8115.

* Arabica remains underpinned by tightness in physical markets in top producers Brazil and Colombia as well as declining exchange stocks.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.3% to $2,168 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman )

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.