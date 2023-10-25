SOFTS-London cocoa hits record high, raw sugar reaches 12-year peak

Adds closing prices and comments

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit fresh record highs on Wednesday, with traders on edge about supply shortages, while raw sugar hit a new 12-year peak.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled up 32 pounds, or 1%, to 3,286 pounds a metric ton, after setting a record high of 3,312 earlier.

* "There might be a technicality in (the data) but the optics are not very good in a market which is already inflamed by supply-side concerns," a dealer said.

* He added that the demand fall in response to soaring prices has not been as severe as expected, and that his firm is forecasting a deficit as wide as 270,000 metric tons for this season.

* Ivory Coast expects a 25% drop in main crop cocoa arrivals from last year due to poor weather conditions, the director of the country's cocoa regulator said.

* He added that the country is struggling to sell for the 2024/25 season as companies demand that it lower prices.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.2% to $3,735 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.4% at 27.63 cents per lb, having hit a 12-year high of 28.00.

* Dealers said the market is focused on port congestion in top producer Brazil, with industry data showing 2.1 million tons of sugar exported in the first three weeks of October, 1 million tons less than a year ago.

* Brazil sugar production rose early in October, but mills cut the sugar mix from 51% late in September to 48%.

* December white sugar LSUc1was little changed at $746.60 a ton.

* Indonesia's white sugar output is seen down 4% this year at around 2.3 million metric tons as dry weather hits harvests.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 5.85 cents, or 3.5%, at $1.623 per lb​​​ after setting a five-week high of $1.6905.

* Dealers said a correction was expected after six consecutive sessions of price gains.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $26, or 1%, at $2,467 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Varun H K, Helen Popper and Shailesh Kuber)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.