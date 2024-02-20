SOFTS-London cocoa hits record high on bargain hunting and supply shortages

Adds comments and closing prices

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit record highs on Tuesday as investors, ever mindful of the market's steep supply shortage, went bargain hunting after prices dipped slightly last week.

Raw sugar, meanwhile, touched its lowest in a month.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 2.8% to 4,729 pounds a metric ton, having set a record peak of 4,819 pounds a ton.

* The outlook for crops in top-producing region West Africa continues to deteriorate, potentially increasing the size of an already large global deficit in the 2023/24 season.

* Worries over next season's crop are also mounting, with many adopting the view that the market could record a fourth successive deficit next season.

* High heat and a lack of rain last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions could slow the start and reduce the size of the April to September mid-crop, farmers said.

* Executives for U.S. chocolate maker Hershey said on Tuesday during the Cagny Conference that they are committed to pricing strategies to cover cost inflation.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 5.3% to $5,629 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.4% to 22.75 cents per lb, having earlier hit its lowest since mid-January at 22.49 cents. It lost 3.9% last week.

* Output in top producer Brazil is expected to remain strong in the coming season, even if not record, with the likelihood of constant rainfall in the country's sugarcane regions this month boding well for crop development.

* Mills in Brazil already hedged 72% of expected new-crop exports, a report said on Tuesday.

* May white sugar SBc1 slipped 1.1% to $624.90 a ton.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 dipped 0.2% to $1.8625 per lb, having lost 2.5% last week.

* Brazil's Cooxupe, the country's number 1 coffee exporter, said yields in the areas where it operates will likely be higher than initially expected.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.8% to $3,146 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sharon Singleton, David Goodman and Shailesh Kuber)

