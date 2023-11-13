SOFTS-London cocoa hits record high, coffee and sugar also up

Updates with comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on the ICE exchange set a record high on Monday buoyed by further signs of shrinking supplies, while coffee and sugar prices also rose.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled up 27 pounds, or 0.8%, to 3,503 pounds per metric ton, after setting a record high of 3,513 pounds.

* Prices have risen some 75% so far this year, with poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana — which produce two-thirds of the world's cocoa — set to lead to a third consecutive global deficit this season.

* Dealers said the market had become technically overbought and so could suffer a short-term setback in the near future.

* "The market needs to gain a footing above 3,500 (pounds) in the immediate term to confirm a further bullish outlook," Sucden Financial said in a note.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 350,000 tonnes between Oct. 1 and Nov. 12, down 25% from the same period last season.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose $50, or 1.2%, to $4,064 a ton, after peaking at $4,073 — a 45-year high.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2.65 cents, or 1.6%, at $1.732 per lb.

* The market has been supported by short covering by financial investors, dealers said, adding that a favourable outlook for the 2024 harvest in top grower Brazil is keeping a lid on prices.

* There was no change on certified arabica stocks on Monday, but ICE said that 4,400 bags of Brazilian coffee were pending grading.

* Brazil exported 24% more coffee in October, exporters said.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $82, or 3.4%, to $2,503 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.42 cent, or 1.5%, at 27.71 cents per lb​​, some way off the 12-year high of 28.14 cents set last week.

* Dealers said weather conditions in top producer Brazil are favourable and should allow the country to crush most of its cane by the end of this month.

* Egypt has issued an international tender to buy at least 50,000 metric tons of raw sugar.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $9.00, or 1.2%, to $756.30 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Pooja Desai and Shounak Dasgupta)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.