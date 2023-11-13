SOFTS-London cocoa hits record high, coffee and sugar also up

Adds quote, updates prices

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on the ICE exchange set a new record high on Monday buoyed by further signs of shrinking supplies, while coffee and sugar prices also rose.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.6% at 3,496 pounds per metric ton​ at 1458 GMT, after setting a record high of 3,499 pounds.

* Prices have risen some 75% so far this year, with poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana — which produce two-thirds of the world's cocoa — set to lead to a third consecutive global deficit this season.

* Dealers said the market had become technically overbought and so could suffer a short-term setback in the near future, although the overall outlook remained supportive.

* "The market needs to gain a footing above 3,500 (pounds) in the immediate term to confirm a further bullish outlook," Sucden Financial said in an note.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1% to $4,053 a tonne, after peaking at $4,053 — a 45-year high.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2rose 0.1% to $1.7065 per lb.

* Dealers said a favourable outlook for the 2024 harvest in top grower Brazil has helped keep a lid on the market.

* Prices remained underpinned, however, by low stocks.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks stood at 302,235 bags, as of Friday, the lowest in at least 24 years.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2rose 1.45% to $2,457 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1rose by 0.3%to 27.36 cents a lb​​, some way off the 12-year high of 28.14 cents set last week.

* Dealers said weather conditions in top producer Brazil are favourable and should allow the country to crush most of its cane by the end of this month.

* Egypt has issued an international tender to buy at least 50,000 metric tons of raw sugar, European traders said on Monday.

* December white sugar LSUc1rose by 0.4%to $750.60 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Pooja Desai)

