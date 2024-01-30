SOFTS-London cocoa hits record high, coffee also rises

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit record levels on Tuesday after reports of adverse weather that could hit production and further indications demand has not shrunk much in response to high prices.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 settled up 74 pounds, or 2%, at 3,868 pounds a metric ton, after touching its highest ever at 3,892 pounds.

* Poor rains and the return of the seasonal Harmattan dry winds in most of top producer Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions threaten the development of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said.

* Indicating continuing strong demand for the chocolate ingredient, Bernstein raised its price target for HersheyHSY.N, noting strong revenue growth prospects from price increases and improving volume sales.

* Volume sales are an indicator of cocoa consumption.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.5% to $4,805 a ton.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 settled up $61, or 1.9%, at $3,336 a metric ton, heading back toward its highest in at least 16 years hit in mid-January.

* Supplies remain extremely tight, with dealers noting that premiums in top robusta producer Vietnam were unchanged over the past week despite high futures prices.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 2.5% to $1.94 per lb.

* Dealers said high prices for robusta futures are as well supporting arabica prices, due to the overall tightness of the market.

* Dealers noted improved conditions in top producer Brazil, with recent rains over the main coffee-producing areas and more precipitation expected in the days ahead.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.38 cent, or 1.6%, at 23.91 cents per lb, with the market reacting after three sessions of losses.

* Dealers said the focus remains on the weather for the Brazilian crop in the current between-harvests' period.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was little changed at $662.70 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by David Goodman and Shilpi Majumdar)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.