SOFTS-London cocoa hits record high, coffee also climbs

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE touched a record high on Thursday boosted by tightening supplies while arabica coffee climbed to a five-month peak.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.03% at ​3,565 pounds a metric ton by 1517 GMT after setting a record high of 3,572 pounds.

* Prices have risen by about 90% this year, with adverse weather in West Africa curbing production and set to lead to a third successive global deficit in the current 2023/24 season (October/September).

* Available cocoa stocks at ICE's certified warehouses, both in Europe and North America, have been falling for several months, giving an additional boost to prices.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 eased 0.1% to $4,270 a metric ton as the market slipped back from Wednesday's 46-year high of $4,287.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 was 4.6% higher at $1.8065 per lb after touching a five-month high of $1.8110.

* Dealers said the market was supported by adverse weather in top producer Brazil, including high temperatures, hail and storms, and that this is already affecting the first flowers of the 2024/25 season.

* Low exchange-certified stocks also continued to underpin prices.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 1.7% to $2,567 a ton.

* Fresh coffee beans from Vietnam's 2023/24 harvest have yet to arrive in bulk because rains in key growing areas have disrupted bean processing, traders said on Thursday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 1.9% lower at 26.34 cents per lb after setting a seven-week low of 26.33 cents.

* Dealers said the strong pace of production in Brazil was keeping the market on the defensive.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.7% to $722.40 a ton.

