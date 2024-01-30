News & Insights

SOFTS-London cocoa hits record high as supply fears persist

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

January 30, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit record peaks on Tuesday after reports of adverse weather that could hit supplies and further indications demand has not shrunk much in response to high prices.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 ​rose 1.1% to 3,834 pounds a metric ton by 1353 GMT after touching its highest ever at 3,844 pounds.

* Poor rains and the return of the seasonal Harmattan wind in most of top producer Ivory Coast'sd cocoa-growing regions threaten the development of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said.

* Indicating continuing strong demand for the chocolate ingredient, Bernstein raised its price target for HersheyHSY.N, noting strong revenue growth prospects from price increases and improving volume sales.

* Volume sales are an indicator of cocoa consumption.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.7% to $4,765 a ton.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 gained 0.3% to $3,2845 a metric ton, having hit its highest in at least 16 years in mid-January.

* Supplies remain extremely tight, with dealers noting that premiums in top robusta producer Vietnam were unchanged over the past week despite high futures prices.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.6% to $1.9040 per lb.

* Dealers noted improved conditions in top producer Brazil, with recent rains over the main coffee-producing areas and more precipitation expected in the days ahead.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​fell 0.3% to 23.47 cents per lb.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was down 0.2% at $660.90 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman )

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(@ReutersAngelM) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

