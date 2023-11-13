SOFTS-London cocoa hits record high as supplies for the chocolate ingredient shrivel

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on the ICE exchange set a new record high on Monday as further signs of shrinking supplies and bullish technical signals prompted investors to double down on bets for rising prices.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.4% at 3,491 pounds per metric ton​ at 1257 GMT, after setting a record high of 3,493 pounds.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 350,000 tonnes between Oct. 1 and Nov. 12, down 25% from the same period last season, exporters estimated.

* Prices have risen some 75% so far this year, with poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana - which produce two-thirds of the world's cocoa - set to lead to a third consecutive global deficit this season.

* Against that, however, farmers in Ivory Coast expect abundant rains mixed with sunny spells will help cocoa trees get through the current dry season, boosting the size of the October-to-March main crop.

* London cocoa speculators cut their net long position by 948 lots to 66,354 lots as of last Tuesday, Nov. 7, data showed.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.8% to $4,043 a tonne, after peaking at $4,049 — a 45-year high.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.2% to $1.6860 per lb, having risen around 1% last week.

* Boosting arabica prices, ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to 302,235 bags on Thursday, the lowest in at least 24 years.

* Against that, however, dealers noted favourable weather in top producer Brazil and good expectations for the current 2024 harvest.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 edged up 0.1% at $2,424 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was little changed at 27.30 cents per lb​​, some way off the 12-year high of 28.14 cents set last week.

* Dealers said weather conditions in top producer Brazil are favourable and should allow the country to crush most of its cane by the end of this month.

* Egypt has issued an international tender to buy at least 50,000 metric tons of raw sugar, European traders said on Monday.

* December white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled down $9.30, or 1.2%, at $747.30 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

