SOFTS-London cocoa hits new 46-year high, raw sugar at 3 month low

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit their highest since the 1970s on Wednesday, scaling the landmark peak for the second time this week amid a widening deficit this season and concerns about another shortfall next season.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 was up 1.3% to 2,572 pounds per metric tonne at 1151 GMT​, having hit its highest since 1977 at 2,573.

* The premium for near-dated cocoa futures versus those further out is widening again LCC-1=R, indicating tight supplies, strong demand or both.

* The signal, amongst others, is prompting speculators to double down on their bets for future price rises, exacerbating the cocoa rally, dealers said.

* They added, however, that cocoa supply is genuinely tight. The market is set to record a second consecutive deficit this season, and could record a third one next season if the El Nino weather event strengthens.

* Refinitiv Commodities Research said it expects moderate to high rainfall in the West African cocoa belt over the next 10 days, which may damage the crop if flooding occurs.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.8% to $3,284 a metric tonne, having hit a 7-1/2 year high of $3,291.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 was unchanged at 23.03 cents per lb, having hit a three month low of 22.85.

* India's cabinet on Wednesday approved an increase in the floor price that sugar mills must pay for cane next season - a move that could encourage farmers to plant more while prompting the government to allow overseas shipments.

* Dealers said the steep market fall over the past week is due mainly to a change in sentiment that has prompted funds to liquidate their long positions, adding the funds likely have more to do near term.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.1% to $634 per metric tonne, having hit its lowest since late March on Tuesday at $614.50.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.5% to $1.6450 per lb, having set a six-month low on Tuesday of $1.63.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 3.1% to $2,632 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Mark Potter)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.