SOFTS-London cocoa hits more than 2-1/2-year peak, sugar also up

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures rose to the highest level in more than 2-1/2 years on Wednesday, boosted by a weaker pound and short-term supply tightness linked to a slow start to the 2022/23 main crop season in top grower Ivory Coast.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.4% to 2,045 pounds a tonne by 1535 GMT, after climbing to a peak of 2,046 pounds - the highest level since February 2020.

* Dealers noted the flow of cocoa from Ivory Coast had been disrupted by a dock workers strike in San Pedro, one of the nation's two main ports.

* Port arrivals in Ivory Coast have been running well below last season's pace.

* March New York cocoa CCc2fell 0.04% to $2,523 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1rose 1.05% to 19.20 cents per lb after setting a 3-1/2-month peak of 19.25 cents.

* Dealers said fund-buying had helped fuel the recent run-up in prices while there are concerns that delays to the cane harvest in Centre-South Brazil may lead to lower-than-expected sugar production.

* Sales of Indian sugar have, however, helped to keep a lid on prices.

* Indian sugar mills are aggressively signing export deals, with contracts for about 1 million tonnes just four days after New Delhi approved exports, as they get higher prices for their product in global markets, four dealers told Reuters.

* December white sugar LSUc1rose 0.35% to $539.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2fell 0.3% to $1.6370 per lb​, hovering just above a 15-month low of $1.6155 set on Tuesday.

* Dealers said a large inflow of arabica coffee into ICE-approved warehouses remained a bearish influence.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 426,717 bags, as of Nov. 8, climbing further from a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 204,774 bags in Antwerp pending grading.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.6% to $1,820 a tonne after dipping to a 15-month low of $1,814 on Nov. 3.

