SOFTS-London cocoa hits fresh record high; raw sugar slides

Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

March 19, 2024 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures hit a fresh record high on Tuesday, with the market still in turmoil over the sharp downturn in supplies in top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Raw sugar fell nearly 3% meanwhile.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 2% to 6,278 pounds per metric ton at 1140 GMT, after setting a record high of 6,295 pounds.

* A prolonged lack of abundant rainfall mixed with a strong heat wave in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions is threatening to reduce the size and quality of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the season start on Oct. 1 to March 17 are down 27% from the same period a year ago, exporters estimated.

* Dealers noted the blistering price rally is leading to tensions in top producer Ivory Coast.

* Ivory Coast cocoa producers have called on the sector's regulator to overhaul its pricing scale, warning that it is preventing them from benefiting from record-high prices.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 ​rose 2.3% to $7,691 a ton after hitting a record high of $7,735 on Monday.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​slid 2.5% to 21.60 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market is under pressure from an improvement in the final tail of the harvest in India and Thailand.

* Rains are also forecast to return to top producer Brazil's sugar belt next week.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.6% to $617.90 a ton.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1% to $3,311 a ton.

* Rabobank said it now expects a global surplus of 0.5 million bags in 2023/24, but it has a neutral outlook on prices because it assumes any supply increase will be offset by a rush to rebuild stocks.

* This is especially the case in the EU, it said, where a law banning imports like coffee linked to deforestation anywhere in the world comes into effect next year.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.4% to $1.7980 per lb.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

