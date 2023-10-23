News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa hits fresh record as speculators pile in amid shrinking supplies

Credit: REUTERS/Kwasi Kpodo

October 23, 2023 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit a third successive record high on Monday, with speculators doubling down on bets for rising prices as they expect shrinking demand will not be enough to offset a severe downturn in supply.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.2% to 3,264 pounds per metric ton at 1122 GMT, after setting a record peak of 3,266 pounds. The contract gained 6% last week.

* "Specs are long as they should be but nowhere near capacity," said a dealer. "Even assuming a 3% drop in demand for the (current) season, we would still expect a deficit of 330,000 tons," he explained.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast tumbled 16.2% between Oct. 1 - the season start - and Oct. 22, exporters estimated on Monday.

* London cocoa speculators raised their net long position by 5,698 lots to 66,337 lots as of Oct. 17, data showed.

* Plants in North America processed 17.9% less cocoa in the third quarter versus a year ago, but the negative data was offset by steady to rising demand in Europe, as well as in key processors Ivory Coast and Brazil.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.1% to $3,736 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.44 cent, or 1.6%, to 26.85 cents per lb. The contract ended the week at negative 0.7%.

* Dealers said a decline in gasoline prices is tempting Brazilian mills to produce even more of the sweetener, in place of cane-based ethanol, while India's calls for sugar production to be prioritised at the start of the season are also weighing.

* They added, however, that the price respite will be brief given congestion at ports in top producer Brazil.

* December white sugar LSUc1 slipped 0.1% to $726.10 a ton.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.7% to $2,462 a ton, having gained 9% last week.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.