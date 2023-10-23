SOFTS-London cocoa hits fresh record as speculators pile in amid shrinking supplies

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit a third successive record high on Monday, with speculators doubling down on bets for rising prices as they expect shrinking demand will not be enough to offset a severe downturn in supply.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.2% to 3,264 pounds per metric ton at 1122 GMT, after setting a record peak of 3,266 pounds. The contract gained 6% last week.

* "Specs are long as they should be but nowhere near capacity," said a dealer. "Even assuming a 3% drop in demand for the (current) season, we would still expect a deficit of 330,000 tons," he explained.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast tumbled 16.2% between Oct. 1 - the season start - and Oct. 22, exporters estimated on Monday.

* London cocoa speculators raised their net long position by 5,698 lots to 66,337 lots as of Oct. 17, data showed.

* Plants in North America processed 17.9% less cocoa in the third quarter versus a year ago, but the negative data was offset by steady to rising demand in Europe, as well as in key processors Ivory Coast and Brazil.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.1% to $3,736 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.44 cent, or 1.6%, to 26.85 cents per lb. The contract ended the week at negative 0.7%.

* Dealers said a decline in gasoline prices is tempting Brazilian mills to produce even more of the sweetener, in place of cane-based ethanol, while India's calls for sugar production to be prioritised at the start of the season are also weighing.

* They added, however, that the price respite will be brief given congestion at ports in top producer Brazil.

* December white sugar LSUc1 slipped 0.1% to $726.10 a ton.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.7% to $2,462 a ton, having gained 9% last week.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

