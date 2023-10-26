News & Insights

SOFTS-London cocoa hits fresh record as short supplies lure funds

October 26, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit record highs on Thursday for the third day this week as funds, seeing no let up in supply shortages, bet on rising prices.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.5% to 3,301 pounds a metric ton by 1129 GMT, after hitting 3,316, its highest yet.

* "Crops in West Africa are looking pretty grim and demand has not taken as much (of a hit) as people expected," said a physical cocoa trader.

* He added, however, that funds were exacerbating the rally and that demand for beans is likely to shrink as cocoa processors' margins are under severe strain.

* Top cocoa producer Ivory Coast said on Wednesday it expected a 25% drop in main crop cocoa port arrivals from last year because of bad weather.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.5% to $3,752 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.7% to 27.16 cents per lb, down from a 12-year high of 28.00 cents on Wednesday.

* Brazil sugar production rose early in October, but mills cut the sugar mix from 51% late in September to 48%.

* Dealers said if the trend persisted, sugar could rise further, given the market's reliance on Brazilian output.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.2% to $737.50 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.2% to $1.6205 per lb, having set a five-week high on Wednesday.

* Arabica has been supported by logistics issues in top producer Brazil, but dealers said Brazil's crop development is optimal and expectations for the coming harvest remain positive.

* Keurig Dr Pepper KDP.O beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter sales as higher prices and steady demand for its sodas and drinks helped to offset the impact of a slowing coffee business.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by 0.9% to $2,446 a metric ton.

* Coffee prices, in Vietnam, the world's largest robusta producer, edged lower this week in tepid trade as beans from the new crop started to trickle in.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Barbara Lewis)

