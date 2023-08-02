News & Insights

Commodities
SBUX

SOFTS-London cocoa hits fresh 46-year peak, arabica at 1-month high

Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Teixeira

August 02, 2023 — 02:41 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - London cocoa steadied on Wednesday after hitting a fresh 46-year-high earlier in the session as bullish speculators remain in control of the market amid a dearth of physical players.

Arabica also rose to a fresh one-month high.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 settled up 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 2,717 pounds per metric ton, having earlier hit its highest since 1977 at 2,721.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose $7, or 0.2%, to $3,551 a ton, having clocked its highest since 2011 at $3,602 a ton last week.

* Dealers said speculators have been defending their long position over the past few days rather than adding to them.

* Physical players are meanwhile absent, they noted, while the discount for nearby September cocoa futures versus December LCC1=R is widening, indicating improved near-term supply availability.

* Still, cocoa remains supported overall by fears the current longstanding market deficit has further to run.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 2.4 cents, or 1.5%, at $1.6695 per lb​​, having hit a one-month peak of $1.6795/lb earlier.

* StarbucksSBUX.O missed market expectations for quarterly sales, with demand for its coffees and cold drinks tapering in the North American and international markets even as China sales rebounded sharply.

* JDE Peet's reported modest sales growth amid price increases, but said volumes were down by more than 8% in Europe.

* The Brazilian harvest is progressing well with co-op Cooxupe reporting 66.5% done, ahead of last year's pace.

* September robusta coffee LRCc1 rose $39, or 1.5%, at $2,674 a ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.19 cent, or 0.8%, at 24.20 cents per lb.

* India's sugar production could fall 3.3% to 31.7 million metric tonnes in the 2023/24 marketing year, which starts on Oct. 1, a leading trade body said on Wednesday, as lower rainfall in key producing states could dent yields.

* Brazil, the world's top sugar exporter, shipped 2.98 million tons of the sweetener in July, a 3.5% year-on-year increase.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $2.50, or 0.4%, at $697.20 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Jan Harvey, Kirsten Donovan and Giles Elgood)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.