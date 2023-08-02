SOFTS-London cocoa hits fresh 46-year peak, arabica at 1-month high

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - London cocoa steadied on Wednesday after hitting a fresh 46-year-high earlier in the session as bullish speculators remain in control of the market amid a dearth of physical players.

Arabica also rose to a fresh one-month high.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 settled up 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 2,717 pounds per metric ton, having earlier hit its highest since 1977 at 2,721.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose $7, or 0.2%, to $3,551 a ton, having clocked its highest since 2011 at $3,602 a ton last week.

* Dealers said speculators have been defending their long position over the past few days rather than adding to them.

* Physical players are meanwhile absent, they noted, while the discount for nearby September cocoa futures versus December LCC1=R is widening, indicating improved near-term supply availability.

* Still, cocoa remains supported overall by fears the current longstanding market deficit has further to run.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 2.4 cents, or 1.5%, at $1.6695 per lb​​, having hit a one-month peak of $1.6795/lb earlier.

* StarbucksSBUX.O missed market expectations for quarterly sales, with demand for its coffees and cold drinks tapering in the North American and international markets even as China sales rebounded sharply.

* JDE Peet's reported modest sales growth amid price increases, but said volumes were down by more than 8% in Europe.

* The Brazilian harvest is progressing well with co-op Cooxupe reporting 66.5% done, ahead of last year's pace.

* September robusta coffee LRCc1 rose $39, or 1.5%, at $2,674 a ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.19 cent, or 0.8%, at 24.20 cents per lb.

* India's sugar production could fall 3.3% to 31.7 million metric tonnes in the 2023/24 marketing year, which starts on Oct. 1, a leading trade body said on Wednesday, as lower rainfall in key producing states could dent yields.

* Brazil, the world's top sugar exporter, shipped 2.98 million tons of the sweetener in July, a 3.5% year-on-year increase.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $2.50, or 0.4%, at $697.20 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Jan Harvey, Kirsten Donovan and Giles Elgood)

