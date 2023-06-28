News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa hits fresh 46-year high; raw sugar, coffee slide

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

June 28, 2023 — 12:23 pm EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Updates prices

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit their highest since the 1970s on Wednesday, scaling the landmark peak for the second time this week amid a widening deficit this season and concerns about another shortfall next season.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 2.3% to 2,591 pounds per metric tonne at 1605 GMT​, having hit its highest since 1977 at 2,594 earlier in the session.

* The premium for near-dated cocoa futures versus those further out is widening again LCC-1=R, indicating tight supplies, strong demand or both.

* The signal, amongst others, is prompting speculators to double down on their bets for future price rises, dealers said.

* They added, however, that cocoa supply is genuinely tight. The market is set to record a second consecutive deficit this season, and could record a third one next season if the El Nino weather event strengthens.

* Refinitiv Commodities Research said it expects moderate to high rainfall in the West African cocoa belt over the next 10 days, which may damage the crop if flooding occurs.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 2.7% to $3,348 a metric tonne, its highest in 7-1/2 years.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.7% to 22.64 cents per lb, having hit a three-month low of 22.46 earlier in the session.

* India's cabinet on Wednesday approved an increase in the floor price that sugar mills must pay for cane next season - a move that could encourage farmers to plant more while prompting the government to allow overseas shipments.

* Dealers said the steep market fall over the past week is due mainly to a change in sentiment that has prompted funds to liquidate their long positions, adding the funds likely have more to do near term.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.2% to $628.70 per metric tonne, having hit its lowest since late March on Tuesday at $614.50.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 3.1% to $1.6180 per lb after hitting its lowest since late January at $1.6120.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 3.5% to $2,620 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Mark Potter)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.