SOFTS-London cocoa hits fresh 46-year high on supply squeeze

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE steadied on Monday after hitting a new 46-year high, as new supply squeeze signals emerged, this time from top producer Ivory Coast.

Arabica coffee gained nearly 3%.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled down 14 pounds, or 0.5%, to 3,036 pounds per metric ton, after touching the highest since 1977 at 3,063 pounds.

* Ivory Coast has closed its cocoa contract sales for the 2023/24 (October-September) season at 1.4 million tonnes, down from 1.7 million tonnes in the previous season, industry and government sources told Reuters.

* Cocoa production in the world's top producer is meanwhile expected to fall by as much as 20% in the upcoming 2023/24 season due to poor weather, industry sources said.

* London cocoa speculators raised their net long positions by 2,494 lots to 66,573 lots as of Sept. 5, data showed.

* December New York cocoa CCc2was little changed at $3,656 a ton.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1​​settled up $6.40, or 0.9%, at $733.20 a ton, after touching a 12-year high of $753.10 last week.

* Sugar is being driven by concern over dimming supply prospects in India, one of the world's top producers.

* Shares of Indian sugar manufacturers rose overnight after the country advanced by five years the deadline for doubling nationwide cane-based ethanol blending in gasoline to 20%.

* Higher ethanol production in the country will mean smaller sugar output.

* October raw sugar SBc1rose 0.09 cent, or 0.3%, at 26.40 cents per lb.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2settled up 4.2 cents, or 2.8%, at $1.5285 per lb,recovering after hitting a 3-week low of $1.4760 earlier in the session.

* Brazilian broker Escritorio Carvalhaes said in a weekly note that farmer selling remains slow, since prices are close to production costs, with most new-crop deliveries linked to old contracts.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $32, or 1.3%, at $2,439 a ton.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in the first eight months of 2023 stood at 1.2 million metric tons, a fall of 5.4% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Alison Williams, David Evans and Shailesh Kuber)

