SOFTS-London cocoa hits fresh 46-year high on supply squeeze

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

September 11, 2023 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE steadied on Monday after hitting a new 46-year high, as new supply squeeze signals emerged, this time from top producer Ivory Coast.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 slipped 0.3% to 3,040 pounds per metric ton at 1123 GMT, after touching the highest since 1977 at 3,063 pounds.

* Ivory Coast has closed its cocoa contract sales for the 2023/24 (October-September) season at 1.4 million tonnes, down from 1.7 million tonnes in the previous season, industry and government sources told Reuters.

* London cocoa has regularly set new 46-year highs since late June, lifted by tightening supplies as crop problems in West Africa contribute to a substantial global deficit expected in the current 2022/23 season.

* No. 2 producer Ghana raised the state guaranteed cocoa price paid to farmers by more than 63% on Saturday in a bid to prevent beans being smuggled to neighbouring countries where they fetch more money.

* Cocoa output from Ghana is expected to be around 11% lower than a 750,000 metric ton target for the current 2022/2023 season due to the smuggling and artisanal gold mining.

* London cocoa speculators raised their net long positions by 2,494 lots to 66,573 lots as of Sept. 5, data showed.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.4% to $3,668 a ton.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $729.80 a ton, after touching a 12-year high of $753.10 last week.

* Sugar is being driven by concern over dimming supply prospects in India, one of the world's top producers.

* Shares of Indian sugar manufacturers rose overnight after India advanced by 5 years the deadline for doubling nationwide cane-based ethanol blending in gasoline to 20%.

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.2% to 26.26 cents per lb.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.6% to $1.4770 per lb, having hit a 3-week low of $1.4760.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 slipped 0.2% to $2,403 a ton.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in the first eight months of 2023 stood at 1.2 million metric tons, a fall of 5.4% from the same period of last year.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Alison Williams)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

