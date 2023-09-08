News & Insights

SOFTS-London cocoa hits fresh 46-year high, gains 4% in the week

Credit: REUTERS/Ange Aboa

September 08, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira, Maytaal Angel, Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a new 46-year high on Friday, gaining 4% in the week, as lower-than-expected production in Ghana helped to tighten global supplies.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled up 73 pounds, or 2.5%, at 3,050 pounds per metric ton after touching the highest since 1977 at 3,053 pounds.

* The market has regularly set new 46-year highs since late June, lifted by tightening supplies as crop problems in West Africa contribute to a substantial global deficit expected in the current 2022/23 season (October/September).

* Cocoa output from Ghana is expected to be around 11% lower than a 750,000 metric ton target in the current 2022/2023 season.

* A Reuters poll of traders and analysts issued in late August had a median forecast of a deficit of 173,000 metric tons in the 2023/24 season.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose $42, or 1.2%, to $3,654 a ton.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1settled down $6.50, or 0.9%, at $726.80 a ton, after touching a 12-year high of $753.10 earlier this week.

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.37 cent, or 1.4%, at 26.31 cents per lb after hitting a more than a four-month high of 27.10. The contract gained 1.9% in the week.

* Citi said its commodities team "remains bullish on ICE sugar in the short-to-medium term," due to the weather issues in Asia.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2settled down 1.15 cents, or 0.8%, at $1.4865 per lb, having hit a three-week low of $1.4805. The contract lost 2.1% in the week.

* Dealers said the market remained technically weak, despite a continuing reduction of ICE's certified arabica stocks.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2was little changed at $2,407 a ton. It lost 3% in the week.

