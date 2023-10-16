SOFTS-London cocoa hits fresh 46-year high, arabica coffee consolidates

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures rose to the highest prices in 46 years on Monday as the market remains supported by the outlook of limited supplies, while arabica coffee slipped but remained well above last week's 9-month lows.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2​​settled up 69 pounds, or 2.3%, at 3,109 pounds per metric ton, after earlier hitting a peak of 3,123 pounds per ton, the highest since 1977.

* The International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO), however, said an estimated deficit of 100,000 tons for the 2021/22 season might be exaggerated as much cocoa was hoarded in Ivory Coast and Ghana, and will appear in the current season's tally.

* Exporters estimated on Monday that arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast rose 8.5% versus a year ago between Oct. 1 and Oct. 15.

* December New York cocoa CCc1rose $92, or 2.6%, to $3,591 a ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 0.75 cent, or 0.5%, at $1.5415 per lb, having hit a 3-1/2-week high of $1.5615.

* Dealers said farmers in top producer Brazil were in no rush to sell as they have few current cash flow needs. They also noted the crop on sale at present was treated with fertilisers purchased at very high prices.

* The weather in Brazil on the other hand appears favourable, with more rains forecast.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $12, or 0.5%, at $2,296 a metric ton, partly recovering from last week's six-month low of $2,223.

* BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, was upbeat on price prospects for robusta, where output is expected to be hit this season by the El Nino weather event, while demand for the relatively cheap bean could grow if economic hardship persists.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1was little changed at 27.05 cents per lb​.

* Dealers noted concerns are rising for output from Mexico, a key exporter to the U.S., while production in key growers India and Thailand is expected to remain poor.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell $2.30, or 0.3%, to $725.00 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Jason Neely, Ed Osmond and Shailesh Kuber)

