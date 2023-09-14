SOFTS-London cocoa hits 46-yr peak; white sugar touches 12-yr top

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to another 46-year high on Thursday, with no hope of supply tightness easing any time soon, while raw sugar touched a 12-year peak.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.5% to 3,106 pounds per metric ton by 1524 GMT after setting a 46-year high of 3,110 pounds.

* The market has regularly set 46-year highs since late June on tightening supplies and forecasts predicting a third successive global deficit in the coming 2023/24 season.

* Dealers said that near-dated cocoa futures are trading at an increasingly strong premium to further-dated futures all the way through the futures curve, indicating extremely tight near-term supply 0#LCC:.

* December New York cocoa CCc2slipped 0.1% to $3,723 a ton after peaking at a 12-1/2 year high of $3,750.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.8% to $763.10 a ton, having hit its highest since September 2011 at $769.10.

* Sugar is being driven by concerns that drier than normal weather is likely to curb output in key producers Thailand and India and fears that New Delhi will ban sugar exports in the coming 2023/24 season.

* Sugar output in Maharashtra, India's top producing state, is likely to fall 14% in the 2023/24 crop year to its lowest in four years following the driest August in more than a century, industry and government officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

* India's food secretary, Sanjeev Chopra, said on Thursday however that the country has 8.5 million tons of sugar stocks, sufficient for more than 3-1/2 months.

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​rose 1.9% to 27.04 cents per lb, heading back towards this week's 4-1/2 month high of 27.26 cents.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.8% to $1.5465 per lb.

* Brazil shipped 3.35 million 60kg bags of green coffee abroad in August, 33.3% more than a year earlier, industry group Cecafe said.

* Most global coffee companies will not be ready to comply with the European Union's new law preventing imports of commodities linked to deforestation, a major coffee sector report has found.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.1% to $2,505 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman and Richard Chang)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.