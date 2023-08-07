SOFTS-London cocoa hits 46-year high, raw sugar rebounds

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit 46-year highs on Monday, buoyed by investor bets on a third successive deficit next season, while raw sugar turned higher after earlier slipping to its lowest in nearly a month.

COCOA

* Cocoa is being boosted by expectations that recent excess rain in West Africa and the potential for El Nino to trigger dry conditions ahead will result in a third successive deficit next season, although some farmers are seeing the rains as positive.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 closed little changed at $3,497 a ton, after peaking at $3,618 for the highest level since 2011.

SUGAR

* Dealers said the market looks weak and could fall further. They noted that while end users have more to buy, they appear to be in no hurry as the Brazilian harvest continues apace.

* Production prospects, however, are not as good elsewhere and analysts are expecting a global deficit.

* Egypt is believed to have purchased 50,000 tons of raw sugar in a tender, traders said.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $3.30, or 0.5%, to $682.90 a ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 2.6 cents, or 1.6%, at $1.6395 per lb​​. It gained 2.2% last week.

* Arabica coffee from Brazil, usually rated as lower grade, has arrived in big volumes on the ICE exchange in a fresh challenge to hand-picked premium beans from smaller farms elsewhere.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $66, or 2.7%, to $2,554 a ton.

* Exports of Brazilian robusta coffee are rising due to a large price advantage compared to Vietnam.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman and Shilpi Majumdar)

