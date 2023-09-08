News & Insights

SOFTS-London cocoa hits 46-year high on tightening supplies

Credit: REUTERS/Ange Aboa

September 08, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose to a new 46-year high on Friday as lower-than-expected production in Ghana helped to tighten global supplies while white sugar prices were consolidating just below a 12-year peak set earlier this week.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.55% to 3,023 pounds per metric ton by 1306 GMT after touching the highest since 1977 at 3,025 pounds.

* The market has regularly set new 46-year highs since late June, lifted by tightening supplies as crop problems in West Africa contribute to a substantial global deficit expected in the current 2022/23 season (October/September).

* Cocoa output from Ghana is expected to be around 11% lower than a 750,000 metric ton target in the current 2022/2023 season due to smuggling and illegal gold mining on farmlands, four sources told Reuters.

* Dealers noted ongoing crop issues in West Africa could lead to a third successive global deficit in the 2023/24 season which begins on Oct. 1.

* "We forecast that the market will return to a more-or-less balanced position in 2023/24 but note that risks to this view are skewed to the downside at present in light of production risks ahead of the main West African harvests," BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said in a report.

* A Reuters poll of traders and analysts issued in late August had a median forecast of a deficit of 173,000 metric tons in the 2023/24 season.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.1% to $3,653 a ton.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.1% to $733.90 a ton, after touching a 12-year high of $753.10 earlier this week.

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.2% to 26.62 cents per lb​ after hitting a more than a four-month high of 27.10.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.7% to $1.5080 per lb.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.6% to $2,421 a ton.

