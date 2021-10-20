Commodities

SOFTS-London cocoa hits 3-week low; sugar, coffee rebound

Contributor
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

London cocoa futures on ICE hit a three-week low on Wednesday on ongoing worries over surplus supplies, while sugar and coffee recovered amid improved sentiment in the wider financial markets. [MKTS/GLOB][FRX/]

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit a three-week low on Wednesday on ongoing worries over surplus supplies, while sugar and coffee recovered amid improved sentiment in the wider financial markets. MKTS/GLOBFRX/

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.7% to 1,779 pounds per tonne at 1134 GMT​, having hit a three-week low of 1,772 pounds.

* Dealers said the British pound continues to be relatively firm, weighing on the market, while fundamentally, in terms of the weather, the outlook for the current crop remains good.

* But a rebound in demand in the current 2021/22 season may not be enough to prevent another global surplus, with only a small fall in production expected from the record level in 2020/21.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 ​fell 0.7% to $2,540 a tonne, having touched a two-month low of $2,526 on Tuesday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 edged up 0.1% to 18.89 cents per lb, having hit its weakest since late September on Tuesday at 18.82 cents.

* Dealers said sugar maintains a bearish bias short term.

* They cited late rains in key producers India and Thailand, much needed showers in top producer Brazil and a weak Brazilian real BRL= that encourages the selling of dollar-priced sugar by raising returns in local currency terms.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.3% to $498.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.8% to $2.06 per lb​​.

* Nestle posted a forecast-beating third quarter on Wednesday, saying strong coffee sales helped boost overall revenue. The world's largest food group said its Starbucks-branded products posted 15.5% growth in the first nine months.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,127 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular