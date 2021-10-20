SOFTS-London cocoa hits 3-week low; sugar, coffee rebound

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit a three-week low on Wednesday on ongoing worries over surplus supplies, while sugar and coffee recovered amid improved sentiment in the wider financial markets. MKTS/GLOBFRX/

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.7% to 1,779 pounds per tonne at 1134 GMT​, having hit a three-week low of 1,772 pounds.

* Dealers said the British pound continues to be relatively firm, weighing on the market, while fundamentally, in terms of the weather, the outlook for the current crop remains good.

* But a rebound in demand in the current 2021/22 season may not be enough to prevent another global surplus, with only a small fall in production expected from the record level in 2020/21.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 ​fell 0.7% to $2,540 a tonne, having touched a two-month low of $2,526 on Tuesday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 edged up 0.1% to 18.89 cents per lb, having hit its weakest since late September on Tuesday at 18.82 cents.

* Dealers said sugar maintains a bearish bias short term.

* They cited late rains in key producers India and Thailand, much needed showers in top producer Brazil and a weak Brazilian real BRL= that encourages the selling of dollar-priced sugar by raising returns in local currency terms.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.3% to $498.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.8% to $2.06 per lb​​.

* Nestle posted a forecast-beating third quarter on Wednesday, saying strong coffee sales helped boost overall revenue. The world's largest food group said its Starbucks-branded products posted 15.5% growth in the first nine months.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,127 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans)

