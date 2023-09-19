News & Insights

SOFTS-London cocoa gains but remains off 46-year-peak

Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

September 19, 2023 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose on Tuesday but remained some way off a recent 46-year-peak as the market consolidates recent gains, while raw sugar steadied near last week's 12-year top.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 was up 1.3% to 3,014 pounds per metric ton at 1245 GMT.

* Top cocoa producer Ivory Coast's October 2022 to July 2023 cocoa bean exports fell 10% year on year, while cocoa product exports rose 5.5%, data showed.

* Dealers said cocoa speculators were pausing for breath at these lofty levels.

* Overall sentiment remains bullish, however, with a global deficit widely forecast for both the current 2022/23 season and the upcoming 2023/24 season that begins on Oct. 1.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.7% to $3,683 a ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.2% to 27.15 cents per lb, having hit a peak of 27.59 cents on Friday.

* The market remains underpinned by concerns that drier-than-normal weather linked to El Nino is likely to reduce output in India and Thailand.

* Dealers said mills in top producer Brazil have been prioritising white sugar exports thanks to high international prices, lowering the supply available inside the country and pushing up local prices.

* December white sugar LSUc1 slipped 0.1% to $735.10 a ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.6% to $1.6225 per lb.

* Dealers said the quality of this season's crop in top producer Brazil has been lower than last season's, with many beans needing to be collected from the ground.

* There are forecasts for dry, warmer-than-average weather in Brazil's coffee areas this week at a time when rains and mild temperatures are desirable to improve next year's crop.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1% to $2,591 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Mark Potter)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

