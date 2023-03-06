SOFTS-London cocoa futures rise, sugar prices fall

Adds closing prices, comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose slightly on Monday, supported by supply tightness in top grower Ivory Coast, while sugar prices slipped.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 settled 17 pounds, or 0.8%, higher at 2,129 pounds per tonne​, with the market creeping back towards last week's six-year high of 2,177 pounds.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 1.688 million tonnes by March 5, down 3.7% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose $31, or 1.1%, to $2,791 a tonne.

* Unseasonably heavy rainfall in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions last week will help to improve the size and quality of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBK3 settled 0.05 cents, or 0.2%, lower at 20.87 cents per lb, slipping back from Friday's contract high of 21.04 cents.

* Dealers said the market was pressured partly by weakness in other agricultural markets and the possibility that funds could begin to scale back a large net long position.

* The market, however, remained underpinned by diminished production prospects in India, with some mills already beginning to stop crushing cane in the state of Maharashtra, the country's biggest producer.

* "The last hope that India would discover additional production at this time of the year, as it did last year, has faded," broker Marex said in a report, adding that output is expected to be between 33.0 million and 33.5 million tonnes.

* A Reuters poll issued in February had a median forecast for India's 2022/23 sugar production of 34.7 million tonnes.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell $8.10, or 1.4%, at $580.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 settled 2.45 cents, or 1.4%, higher at $1.803 per lb.

* Dealers said the market is consolidating around recent levels after a sharp price recovery earlier in the year that took arabica close to the $2/lb mark.

* ICE certified arabica stocks declined by 9,020 bags on Monday to 765,626 bags.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $9, or 0.4%, at $2,153 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

