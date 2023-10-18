News & Insights

SOFTS-London cocoa futures ease, sugar prices edge higher

October 18, 2023 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday, slipping back from the prior session's record high, while sugar prices rose as India extended export curbs.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.8% to ​3,115 pounds a metric ton by 1100 GMT after setting a record high of 3,154 pounds on Tuesday.

* Dealers said the market may be set to consolidate in the short-term after its recent strong advance although it remains underpinned by the prospect of a third consecutive global deficit in the 2023/24 season (October/September).

* The market was keenly awaiting third-quarter grind data from North America and Asia for any indication that high prices may be curbing demand. Both reports are expected to be issued on Thursday.

* The European third-quarter grind, issued last week, fell a much smaller than expected 0.9% from a year earlier.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.4% to $3,621 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.2% at 27.55 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market derived support from news that India had extended restrictions on sugar exports.

* There have also been concerns about delays to shipments from top exporter Brazil.

* "Heavy rains in Brazil are slowing the loading of vessels at ports, which will likely push some shipments which were scheduled for October into November," ING said in a note. "These logistical delays come at a time when there is already plenty of supply concern in the sugar market due to expectations of poorer output from both India and Thailand in the 2023/24 season."

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.8% to $744.50 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,314 a metric ton.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.2% to $1.5680 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

