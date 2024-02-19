SOFTS-London cocoa futures climb, white sugar prices ease

Updates with closing prices

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose on Monday with the market resuming its recent climb after a short-term setback, while white sugar prices fell.

New York-based raw sugar, arabica coffee and cocoa contracts were closed on Monday due to a public holiday in the United States.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 ended 1.6% higher at 4,597 pounds a metric ton.

* Dealers said the outlook for crops in West Africa continued to deteriorate, potentially increasing the size of an already large global deficit in the 2023/24 season.

* High heat and a lack of rain last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions could slow the start and reduce the size of the April to September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

* Dealers noted the market was looking to resume its long-term uptrend after absorbing a wave of profit-taking by funds in both London and New York cocoa which took the May contract from a peak of 4,786 pounds on Feb. 9 to a more than one-week low earlier on Monday of 4,484 pounds.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.128 million tons by Feb. 18 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down about 32% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

SUGAR

* May white sugar SBc1 closed down 1% at $632.10 per ton.

* Dealers said weather in the Centre-South region of Brazil remained a key focus with concerns about dryness persisting despite recent showers.

* "Some rain was received in CS Brazil but we doubt it is enough to replenish soil moisture and it any case, some development is probably already lost," analysts Green Pool said in a report.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 ended 1% higher at $3,172 a ton.

