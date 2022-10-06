SOFTS-London cocoa futures climb on weak pound, crop concerns

Updates with market activity, adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose on Thursday, buoyed by a weak pound and crop concerns in top grower Ivory Coast, while arabica coffee prices fell more than 3%.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 settled up 7 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,911 pounds per tonne​ after climbing to a peak of 1,935 pounds - the highest level since May 2020.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell $19, or 0.8%, to $2,373 a tonne, after earlier climbing to a one-month high of $2,422.

* Dealers said the market was also supported by concerns that recent heavy rains in top producer Ivory Coast had caused problems with black pod disease and had dented the outlook for the 2022/23 main crop.

* A rebound in production in number two grower Ghana, however, is expected after a poor crop in 2021/22.

* "It is our view that the global cocoa market, while set to remain in deficit, will loosen on the back of a rebound in output in Ghana and an anticipated slowdown in cocoa grindings in the EU on the back of a broader weakening in economic growth and consumer spending," Fitch Solutions said.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 6.95 cents, or 3.1%, at $2.177 per lb​​​​ as rains in Brazil improved the outlook for next year's crop in the world's top producer.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned, however, by short-term supply tightness driven by a drop in shipments from Brazil and Colombia.

* Brazil's IBGE on Thursday cut its forecast for this year's coffee crop, while Colombia's coffee production was seen falling to an eight-year low.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell $33, or 1.5%, at $2,140 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.51 cent, or 2.8%, at 18.46 cents per lb.

* Dealers said rains in centre-south Brazil were disrupting sugar production and helping to support prices.

* They also said that funds managed to drive the market up in a day when many traders were sidelined, taking part in the London sugar dinner.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $16.70, or 3.1%, at $551.30 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Mark Potter, Shinjini Ganguli and Shailesh Kuber)

