SOFTS-London cocoa futures climb on weak pound, crop concerns

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE rose on Thursday, buoyed by a weak pound and crop concerns in top grower Ivory Coast, while arabica coffee prices fell sharply.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 was up 1.5% at 1,932 pounds per tonne by 1435 GMT after climbing to a peak of 1,935 pounds - the highest level since May 2020.

* The pound fell for a second consecutive day on Thursday, boosting prices denominated in the UK currency. GBP/

* December New York cocoa CCc1 was up 0.9% to $2,414 a tonne, after climbing to a one-month high of $2,422.

* Dealers said the market was also supported by concerns that recent heavy rains in top producer Ivory Coast had caused problems with black pod disease and had dented the outlook for the 2022/23 main crop.

* A rebound in production in number two grower Ghana, however, is expected after a poor crop in 2021/22.

* Fitch Solutions, in a report issued on Thursday, said it expected prices to dip in the fourth quarter of 2022.

* "It is our view that the global cocoa market, while set to remain in deficit, will loosen on the back of a rebound in output in Ghana and an anticipated slowdown in cocoa grindings in the EU on the back of a broader weakening in economic growth and consumer spending," Fitch Solutions said.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 was 2% lower at $2.2015 per lb​​ as rains in Brazil improved the outlook for next year's crop in the world's top producer.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned, however, by short-term supply tightness driven by a drop in shipments from Brazil and Colombia.

* Brazil's IBGE on Thursday cut its forecast for this year's coffee crop, while Colombia's coffee production was seen falling to an eight-year low.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 1.3% to $2,144 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 1.45% at 18.22 cents per lb.

* Dealers said rains in centre-south Brazil were disrupting sugar production and helping to support prices.

* December white sugar LSUc1 was up 2.4% at $547.70.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Potter and Shinjini Ganguli)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.