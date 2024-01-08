SOFTS-London cocoa falls sharply as Ivory Coast rains aid crops

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE sank to a two-month low on Monday weighed partly by rains in top grower Ivory Coast while arabica coffee prices also weakened.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 was 4% lower at ​3,354 pounds a metric ton by 1538 GMT after hitting a two-month low of 3,331 pounds.

* Dealers said technical indicators had become bearish after the breach of key support levels while unseasonable rains in most of Ivory Coast were expected to boost the crop outlook in the world's top grower.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 2.9% to $4,081 a ton.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was down 0.2% at $1.8240 per lb after setting a six-week low of $1.7950.

* Dealers said the market was pressured by favourable weather in top exporter Brazil while the annual rebalancing of index funds this month is expected to lead to selling of arabica coffee after its strong performance last year.

* They also noted that Brazil's green coffee exports in December rose to 243,560 metric tons, up 34% from 182,101 tons in the same month a year earlier.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.9% to $2,846 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 1.85% at 21.50 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was regaining ground after falling sharply last month to a nine-month low of 20.03 cents.

* They noted strong production in Centre-South Brazil had fuelled the recent slide but there continued to be concerns about crops in Asia, particularly India and Thailand.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was up 1.5% at $616 a ton.

* The lowest price offered in Egypt's international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of raw or white sugar, which closed on Saturday, was estimated at $530 a ton CIF free out for raw sugar, European traders said on Monday.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)

