SOFTS-London cocoa falls after scaling record high, sugar up

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE fell on Tuesday after scaling record highs as investors remained spooked about supply shortages, while raw sugar recovered from Monday's five-week low.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.4% to 5,482 pounds a metric ton, having hit a record 5,620 a ton.

* Chocolate maker Lindt & SpruengliLISN.S reported higher 2023 profit and said it will have to further increase prices in 2024 and 2025. The company added it is trying to be less dependent on West African cocoa.

* The cocoa market is expected to record a fourth supply deficit next season due to production shortfalls in West Africa.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was down 3.6% year-on-year in January, exporters' association GEPEX said. The West African nation is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

* Some cocoa farmers and buyers in number two producer Ghana have begun hoarding beans in anticipation of higher prices, industry sources said.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 2% to $6,450 a ton. It hit a record high of $6,677/ton on Monday.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.2% to 20.87 cents per lb, having hit its lowest since January-end on Monday at 20.55 cents.

* Sugar production in top producer Brazil's main Centre-South growing region is forecast to fall 4.4% to 40.8 million metric tons in the 2024/25 season, BP Bunge Bioenergia said at a sugar conference in Dubai.

* Dubai's Al Khaleej Sugar aims to increase production at its sugar refinery this year, with competition from India curtailed by bad weather in the South Asian country, its managing director said.

* May white sugar LSUc1 was little changed at $594.30 a ton.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.8% to $1.8335 per lb, after reaching a two-week high of $1.8960 on Monday.

* ICE said that 10,000 bags passed grading on Tuesday to enter arabica-certified stocks, while 9,770 bags failed grading. Stocks rose to 381,107 bags and there are nearly 170,000 bags pending grading.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $3,180 a ton, having hit its highest since late January on Monday at $3,238.

