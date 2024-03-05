SOFTS-London cocoa falls after scaling record high

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE fell on Tuesday after scaling record highs as investors remained spooked about supply shortages, while raw sugar recovered from Monday's five-week low.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was down 1.1% at 5,501 pounds a ton at 1553 GMT, having hit a record 5,620 a ton.

* Chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli LISN.S reported higher 2023 profit and said it will have to further increase prices in 2024 and 2025. The company added it is trying to be less dependent on West African cocoa.

* The cocoa market is expected to record a fourth deficit next season due to problems such as swollen shoot disease affecting crops in West Africa, and demand taking time to fall strongly in response to high prices.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind, a measure of demand, was down 3.6% year-on-year in January, exporters' association GEPEX said. The West African nation is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

* Some cocoa farmers and buyers in number two producer Ghana have begun hoarding beans in anticipation of higher prices, industry sources said, potentially further constraining this season's output.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.2% to $6,506 a ton. It hit a record high of $6,677/ton on Monday.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.6% to 20.73 cents per lb, having hit its lowest since end-January on Monday at 20.55 cents.

* Sugar production in top producer Brazil's main Centre-South growing region is forecast to fall 4.4% to 40.8 million metric tons in the 2024/25 season, BP Bunge Bioenergia said at a sugar conference in Dubai.

* Dubai's Al Khaleej Sugar aims to increase production at its sugar refinery this year, with competition from India curtailed by bad weather in the South Asian country, its managing director said.

* May white sugar LSUc1 eased 0.1% to $592.60 a ton.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.2% to $1.8470 per lb, after reaching a two-week high of $1.8960 on Monday.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 was down 0.4% at $3,177 a ton, having hit its highest since late January on Monday at $3,238.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shounak Dasgupta)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.