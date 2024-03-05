SOFTS-London cocoa falls after scaling new record high

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE fell on Tuesday, after scaling new record highs, as investors remained spooked about supply shortages, while raw sugar recovered somewhat from Monday's five-week low.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was down 1.5% at 5,476 pounds a ton at 1233 GMT, having hit a new record of 5,620 a ton.

* Chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli LISN.S reported higher 2023 profit, thanks to successful price hikes. It said it will have to further increase prices in 2024 and 2025 and that it is trying to be less dependent on West African cocoa.

* The cocoa market is increasingly expected to record a fourth deficit next season, thanks to structural problems like disease in top producer West Africa, with demand taking time to fall strongly in response to high prices.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind, a measure of demand, was down 3.6% year-on-year in January, exporters' association GEPEX said. The West African nation is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

* There has been a pick up in rainfall in the Ivory Coast in the last week which may boost the outlook for the mid-crop.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.9% to $6,462 a ton. It hit a record high of $6,677/ton on Monday.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 edged up 0.2% at 20.63 cents per lb, having hit its lowest since end-Jan on Monday at 20.55 cents.

* Sugar production in top producer Brazil's main Centre-South growing region is forecast to fall 4.4% to 40.8 million metric tons in the 2024/25 season, BP Bunge Bioenergia said at a sugar conference in Dubai.

* Dubai's Al Khaleej Sugar aims to increase production at its sugar refinery this year, with competition from India curtailed by bad weather in the South Asian country, its managing director said.

* May white sugar LSUc1 eased 0.2% to $591.70 a ton.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 edged up 0.2% at $1.8725 per lb, after setting a two-week high of $1.8960 on Monday.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 was little changed at $3,188 a ton, having hit its highest since late January on Monday at $3,238.

