SOFTS-London cocoa falls 2%, sugar and coffee prices also down

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE closed 2% lower on Wednesday, extending the market's retreat from a recent 46-year high, although prices remained underpinned by supply woes in West Africa.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled down 60 pounds, or 2%, at 2,929 pounds a metric ton.

* Dealers said the market had lost some ground this week after a prolonged advance saw prices climb to the highest level in 46 years but the mood remained bullish due predominately to supply issues in West Africa.

* "Heavy rains in West Africa are reported to have triggered the Cocoa Swollen Shoot Virus Disease (CSSVD) and the spread of black pod diseases," the International Cocoa Organization said on Wednesday.

"These fateful incidences including high costs of inputs, have not spared the two leading producers (Ivory Coast and Ghana) and affected their volume of production."

* December New York cocoa CCc1 has also lost 2% to $3,570 a ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1​settled down 0.65 cent, or 2.4%, at 26.79 cents per lb, slipping back from the prior session's 12-year high of 27.62 cents.

* Dealers said the recent run-up had been driven partly by concerns that drier than normal weather linked to El Nino is likely to reduce output in India and Thailand.

* They noted, however, that the bullish news appeared to now be incorporated in the price so the scope for further gains may be limited. They cited movements by speculators liquidating part of their large long position.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.75 cents, or 1.7%, to $1.582 per lb​​.

* Brazil's 2023 coffee cropwas seen at 54.36 million bags, government agency Conab said on Wednesday, down from the figure forecast in May.

* A strong heat wave moving over Brazil this week is raising concerns about the health of the coffee fields.

* ICE said that 6,945 bags of Brazilian arabica coffee were certified on Wednesday, but the overall stocks volume still fell to 440,853 bags as 14,205 bags were stopped.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2fell $32, or 1.3%, to $2,508 a ton.

